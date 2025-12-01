Pheu Thai delays censure-motion plan, waits for charter amendment to clear third reading

Julapun Amornvivat, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, commented on reports that the party plans to submit a no-confidence motion after December 11, saying such reports are untrue and did not originate from within the party. He stressed that:

“This is not the right time to discuss the matter.”

He insisted that Pheu Thai’s oversight work has not stopped, and that the party continues to closely monitor the government’s handling of the severe floods in southern Thailand.

Julapun said the situation reflects the government’s management efficiency and that Pheu Thai is gathering all relevant issues.

He added that the party wants the government to fully focus on resolving the flood crisis with clarity and concentration:

“Once we see how the government progresses on flood-management efforts, then we can talk about the motion.”

Julapun confirmed that the government’s handling of the southern flood crisis will be included in the no-confidence debate, describing it as a major administrative failure.

When asked about Bhumjaithai Party leaders claiming that Pheu Thai’s censure motion might force the government to dissolve Parliament and obstruct flood-relief efforts, Julapun responded:

A politician who truly understands democratic governance would not say such things.

Dissolving Parliament to avoid scrutiny is the government’s own failure—not the fault of the opposition.

He added that a censure motion is a normal parliamentary oversight process, and there is no reason for the government to dissolve Parliament to avoid it.

“If Pheu Thai files a censure motion, the government must answer. The House must decide whether to endorse the government’s continuation. This is how democracy works.”