Anutin backtracks on dissolving parliament, clarifies stance on censure debate and constitutional amendments

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 07, 2025

Anutin confirms the government will complete constitutional reforms before dissolving parliament, rejecting speculation of early polls

Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, issued a statement regarding the censure debate and his position on dissolving parliament, stating the following:

1. He reaffirms, as Prime Minister, that based on his agreement with the People’s Party, parliament will be dissolved within 120 days, with a deadline of January 31, 2026.

2. He reiterated the agreement with the People’s Party, which includes:

  • Amending the constitution to draft a new one.
  • Holding a referendum on the constitutional amendments during the next general election.
  • Dissolving parliament within 120 days from the policy announcement date.
  • The People’s Party will act as the opposition, overseeing and providing recommendations to the government. Anutin accepted the party’s role and is willing to clarify issues.

3. During the 120-day period, the government will focus on three key tasks:

  • Amending the constitution.
  • Holding the referendum.
  • Dissolving parliament.

Once the first two tasks are completed, parliament will be dissolved as agreed with the People’s Party.

4. As the government enters its final 120-day period before dissolution, Anutin emphasized that his priority as Prime Minister is to address urgent issues such as:

  • Economic challenges.
  • National security.
  • Natural disasters.
  • Social issues such as drugs, fraud, and scams, which have been ongoing prior to this government’s tenure. Due to time constraints, this government cannot plan beyond 4 months. He reiterated that this government is focused on solving long-standing issues such as the Thai-Cambodian dispute and scams, which have existed since previous administrations. This government did not create these problems but is working to resolve them. Similarly, the government is addressing the stagnant economy, which led to policies aimed at reducing costs for the public to stimulate the economy, such as Let’s Go Halves Plus, Tiew Dee Mee Kuen (Travel and Earn Back), debt relief for small debtors, and the Healthy Body, Happy Wallet initiatives.

5. Anutin acknowledged that his government is in the minority in parliament. If a censure debate occurs, the government is unlikely to have sufficient support. However, if the debate is aimed at finding solutions to the country’s problems, he is willing to cooperate. Such discussions can take place through meetings or other forms of dialogue.

6. In the case of a censure debate, even though it may not be part of the agreement with the People’s Party, Anutin is prepared to clarify matters. He reassured that the government is committed to constitutional amendments and will move forward with them as quickly as possible before dissolving parliament.

7. Anutin also mentioned that he invited Rangsiman Rome, a member of parliament, to discuss solutions for tackling scams, but they were unable to meet due to conflicting schedules. However, they are expected to meet soon to work together for the benefit of the nation.

8. Anutin reassured the People’s Party and the public waiting for the next election that, as Prime Minister, he will fully honor the commitments made to the party, as he had previously outlined to parliament.

