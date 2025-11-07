Anutin backtracks on dissolving parliament, clarifies stance on censure debate and constitutional amendments

5. Anutin acknowledged that his government is in the minority in parliament. If a censure debate occurs, the government is unlikely to have sufficient support. However, if the debate is aimed at finding solutions to the country’s problems, he is willing to cooperate. Such discussions can take place through meetings or other forms of dialogue.

6. In the case of a censure debate, even though it may not be part of the agreement with the People’s Party, Anutin is prepared to clarify matters. He reassured that the government is committed to constitutional amendments and will move forward with them as quickly as possible before dissolving parliament.

7. Anutin also mentioned that he invited Rangsiman Rome, a member of parliament, to discuss solutions for tackling scams, but they were unable to meet due to conflicting schedules. However, they are expected to meet soon to work together for the benefit of the nation.

8. Anutin reassured the People’s Party and the public waiting for the next election that, as Prime Minister, he will fully honor the commitments made to the party, as he had previously outlined to parliament.