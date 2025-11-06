Anutin irritated over Thamanat question, cuts short media interview

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul appeared irritated on Thursday when asked about the opposition’s call for him to remove Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompao from the Cabinet, abruptly ending his media interview after chairing a ceremony declaring war on online scammers.
“How is that related to the government’s efforts to tackle online scams?” Anutin snapped at the reporter who raised the question, before walking away without taking further questions.
After presiding over the signing of a memorandum of understanding among six ministries and nine government and private agencies to combat online scams, a reporter asked Anutin to comment on a proposal from Rangsiman Rome, an MP from the Move Forward Party, who urged the prime minister to sack Thamanat — the de facto leader of the Kla Tham Party and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.
Rangsiman alleged that Thamanat was linked to grey businesses and online scam networks, an allegation Thamanat has denied.
The question proved to be the last straw for Anutin, prompting him to cut the interview short.
Earlier, Anutin had already shown signs of displeasure when reporters asked about allegations made by the Move Forward Party and activist Atchariya Ruangratanapong that a politician with the initial “Ch” and several others were linked to online scams.
A reporter mentioned that Atchariya had submitted information about the alleged “Ch” politician to Rangsiman for investigation.
Hearing this, Anutin turned towards Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob and asked the reporter:
“This is Minister Ch, and my nephew. Do you think he’s involved in online scamming?”
Anutin said if Atchariya truly had information implicating the “Ch” politician, he should have submitted it to the Royal Thai Police commissioner, a PM’s Office minister, or the Department of Special Investigation chief instead of handing it to the opposition.
“What purpose do you have in asking this kind of question?” Anutin shot back, before starting to leave the podium. Moments later, another reporter raised the issue of Thamanat’s removal — prompting Anutin to end the interview altogether.
Earlier in the press conference, Anutin had told reporters that his government was serious about cracking down on online scams and had already launched necessary operations. He rejected criticism that the government was ignoring the issue.
He said the MOU signing was meant to assure the public that operations would now deliver tangible results, especially with the participation of key agencies such as the Bank of Thailand and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.
When asked whether the government would investigate allegations that senior police officers were also involved in online scams, Anutin replied by asking whether there was any officer “bigger or more powerful than the national police chief”. He added that Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the national police chief, had also signed the MOU to join the campaign against online scammers.