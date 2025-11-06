Anutin irritated over Thamanat question, cuts short media interview

Hearing this, Anutin turned towards Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob and asked the reporter:

“This is Minister Ch, and my nephew. Do you think he’s involved in online scamming?”

Anutin said if Atchariya truly had information implicating the “Ch” politician, he should have submitted it to the Royal Thai Police commissioner, a PM’s Office minister, or the Department of Special Investigation chief instead of handing it to the opposition.

“What purpose do you have in asking this kind of question?” Anutin shot back, before starting to leave the podium. Moments later, another reporter raised the issue of Thamanat’s removal — prompting Anutin to end the interview altogether.

Defending government action against scams

Earlier in the press conference, Anutin had told reporters that his government was serious about cracking down on online scams and had already launched necessary operations. He rejected criticism that the government was ignoring the issue.

He said the MOU signing was meant to assure the public that operations would now deliver tangible results, especially with the participation of key agencies such as the Bank of Thailand and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

When asked whether the government would investigate allegations that senior police officers were also involved in online scams, Anutin replied by asking whether there was any officer “bigger or more powerful than the national police chief”. He added that Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the national police chief, had also signed the MOU to join the campaign against online scammers.

