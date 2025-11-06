Anutin plays dissolution card to pressure People’s Party ahead of censure debate

Political calculus behind Anutin’s timing

For the ruling Bhumjaithai Party and coalition allies such as the Klatham Party, the risk of legislative loss appears secondary to political survival.

Anutin’s statement that he would not “let anyone attack the government for free” underscores a calculated move to pre-empt damage from a no-confidence debate that could erode public trust.

Opposition figures are expected to target the government over issues including the failure to curb online crime, allegations linking a cabinet minister to grey business interests, and opaque dealings in the US–Thailand rare earth agreement. They are also likely to revive dormant political cases such as the Senate collusion scandal and the Khao Kradong land dispute.

Although evidence directly implicating Anutin or other ministers remains unproven, history suggests that censure debates can seriously weaken public confidence in a government, especially in the final stretch before a general election.

Another key factor expected to influence Prime Minister Anutin’s decision on when to dissolve Parliament is the balance of votes in the House of Representatives.

Under Section 151 of the Constitution, a no-confidence motion requires more than half of all sitting MPs to pass.

Before Parliament adjourned on October 30, there were 492 MPs. When it reconvenes in December, two newly elected MPs are expected to be sworn in, bringing the total to 494 members, meaning a majority of 247 votes would be needed to topple the prime minister or any censured minister.

If Pheu Thai were to secure a firm alliance with the People’s Party, a censure vote could easily exceed the halfway mark and might approach 300 votes, posing a real threat to the government.

However, if the People’s Party decides to abstain or boycott the session, the opposition’s attempt to unseat Anutin would almost certainly fail. Current political signals suggest the latter scenario is more likely, as the so-called “Orange Party” appears to be positioning itself as a stabilising force rather than a disruptor.

Political observers believe this stance reflects the party’s strategy to push forward key parliamentary agendas, particularly reforms aimed at reshaping Thailand’s political structure, initiatives they wish to complete while still holding leverage over a minority government.

Yet, with Anutin holding the power to dissolve Parliament, that advantage could evaporate overnight, turning the Orange Party’s sense of control into deep uncertainty.