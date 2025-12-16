Thai-MECC denies closing Gulf of Thailand to foreign fleets

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center (Thai-MECC) insisted on Tuesday that it had not taken action to close sea routes in the Gulf of Thailand to foreign vessels.

Royal Thai Navy chief of staff Admiral Thadavuth Thadpithakkul, who is also secretary-general of Thai-MECC, said the agency had only prohibited Thai vessels and Thai fishing boats from entering Cambodia’s territorial waters, as the area was considered dangerous for Thai boats.

Thai-MECC is the central agency responsible for safeguarding Thailand’s national maritime interests. Its primary goal is to co-ordinate the operations of various government agencies involved in maritime security and the suppression of maritime threats under a single command post. Thai-MECC’s mandate covers a wide range of activities to protect Thailand’s maritime interests, including those related to merchant shipping, fisheries, tourism, resource exploration and environmental preservation.