Heavy border fighting as F-16s strike Cambodian bases amid rocket and drone attacks

Surin: Chong Chom–Chong Pro–Chong Raye, Khana and Prasat Ta Kwai–Hill 350

In Surin’s Chong Chom–Chong Pro–Chong Raye sector, Thai forces said they continued an offensive posture, using suppressive and destructive fires against key targets and securing objectives in the Chong Raye area, followed by reinforcement to stabilise positions. Thailand reported using bomb-dropping drones and artillery to strike Cambodian positions and suspected sites, assessing significant damage to the opposing side.

In the Khana sector, Thai forces said they seized objectives, secured control of the area and reinforced their positions.

In the Prasat Ta Kwai area, the report said Cambodian forces continued dense and sustained firing with machine guns and BM-21 rockets. Cambodia also fired BM-21 rockets at Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350, and continued FPV-drone attacks on bases and the Prasat Ta Kwai area multiple times.

Thai forces said they secured key objectives and tightened defensive measures urgently. The report noted that each time BM-21 rockets were fired, multiple FPV drones followed, indicating systematic coordination between rocket fire and unmanned aerial systems.

Chong Krang, Ta Muen Thom, and Buri Ram’s Sai Taku

In the Chong Krang sector, both sides reportedly fired artillery in phases, with BM-21 rounds landing in the Chong Krang area and Area 255. The report also said Cambodia fired BM-21 rockets from south of Chong Krang towards Chong Samet and the Ta Muen area. It added that while Thai forces have moved to secure Prasat Ta Kwai and establish security there, the area remains under heavy Cambodian BM-21 bombardment.

In the Ta Muen Thom sector, the report said Thai forces detected movement of enemy vehicles before dawn and came under indirect fire. Thai forces returned fire, after which Cambodia stopped firing.

In Buri Ram’s Sai Taku sector, the report said there were intermittent exchanges involving mortars and small arms, with periods of heavier mortar and artillery fire.

Overall assessment

The Second Army Area said clashes occurred in bursts across key locations, especially Prasat Ta Kwai and Chong An Ma, with Cambodia relying heavily on BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, artillery, mortars and FPV drones. It said Thai forces focused on systematic offensive operations using artillery, ground assaults and bomb-dropping drones to damage positions and communications structures.

Overall, the report claimed Thai forces secured multiple key objectives, significantly reduced the opposing side’s command-and-fire capability, and maintained good morale. Several areas returned to a more normal situation at night, but authorities said continued vigilance is needed against drones and long-range fire.