Heavy border fighting as F-16s strike Cambodian bases amid rocket and drone attacks

Thai and Cambodian forces exchanged heavy-weapons fire in multiple sectors along the border, with Thai F-16s striking Cambodian positions and Cambodian forces using BM-21 rockets, RM-70 fire and FPV drones, according to a summary issued by the Second Army Area on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.
The Second Army Area said Cambodia opened fire on Thai positions between 2.13am and 10pm on Monday, December 15.
Chong Bok: The situation was largely normal throughout the day, with only intermittent sightings of enemy drones in the evening and at night. Thai forces maintained close aerial patrols and surveillance, with no major clashes reported.
Chong An Ma: The area remained one of the most intense sectors. Thai forces continued proactive operations, including assaults and clearing objectives. Both sides reportedly clashed continuously with small arms, artillery and mortars. Thai forces said they secured objectives according to plan and deployed reinforcements to strengthen the area.
In the Si Sa Ket sectors covering Sam Tae–Don Truan–Phu Phee–Satthasom–Phanom Prasitthaso–Chong Tao Thao, reports said Cambodia authorised RM-70 rocket fire, targeting Pha Mo I Daeng, Sa Trao, Huai Ta Maria and Phu Makhuea.
Thai forces said they destroyed a Cambodian vehicle garage housing 12 vehicles near the Sawai Charum junction, triggering a large fire and multiple explosions.
The Second Army Area also said Thai F-16s bombed the headquarters of Support Battalion 371 and struck Cambodia’s Border Police Unit 795, claiming the latter sustained 80% damage.
Pha Mo I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria / Phu Makhuea–Don Ao
In the Pha Mo I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria sector, both sides reportedly exchanged sporadic small-arms fire.
In the Phu Makhuea–Don Ao sector, Thai forces said they destroyed a Cambodian communications tower near Chong Don Ao, while intermittent small-arms exchanges continued. Thai artillery also conducted counter-battery fire in phases.
The report added that, in the evening, Thailand detected large numbers of drones operating across multiple areas, suggesting Cambodian efforts to conduct aerial surveillance and apply pressure.
Chong Sa-ngam: No fighting was reported; the area remained under watch.
Surin: Chong Chom–Chong Pro–Chong Raye, Khana and Prasat Ta Kwai–Hill 350
In Surin’s Chong Chom–Chong Pro–Chong Raye sector, Thai forces said they continued an offensive posture, using suppressive and destructive fires against key targets and securing objectives in the Chong Raye area, followed by reinforcement to stabilise positions. Thailand reported using bomb-dropping drones and artillery to strike Cambodian positions and suspected sites, assessing significant damage to the opposing side.
In the Khana sector, Thai forces said they seized objectives, secured control of the area and reinforced their positions.
In the Prasat Ta Kwai area, the report said Cambodian forces continued dense and sustained firing with machine guns and BM-21 rockets. Cambodia also fired BM-21 rockets at Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350, and continued FPV-drone attacks on bases and the Prasat Ta Kwai area multiple times.
Thai forces said they secured key objectives and tightened defensive measures urgently. The report noted that each time BM-21 rockets were fired, multiple FPV drones followed, indicating systematic coordination between rocket fire and unmanned aerial systems.
Chong Krang, Ta Muen Thom, and Buri Ram’s Sai Taku
In the Chong Krang sector, both sides reportedly fired artillery in phases, with BM-21 rounds landing in the Chong Krang area and Area 255. The report also said Cambodia fired BM-21 rockets from south of Chong Krang towards Chong Samet and the Ta Muen area. It added that while Thai forces have moved to secure Prasat Ta Kwai and establish security there, the area remains under heavy Cambodian BM-21 bombardment.
In the Ta Muen Thom sector, the report said Thai forces detected movement of enemy vehicles before dawn and came under indirect fire. Thai forces returned fire, after which Cambodia stopped firing.
In Buri Ram’s Sai Taku sector, the report said there were intermittent exchanges involving mortars and small arms, with periods of heavier mortar and artillery fire.
The Second Army Area said clashes occurred in bursts across key locations, especially Prasat Ta Kwai and Chong An Ma, with Cambodia relying heavily on BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, artillery, mortars and FPV drones. It said Thai forces focused on systematic offensive operations using artillery, ground assaults and bomb-dropping drones to damage positions and communications structures.
Overall, the report claimed Thai forces secured multiple key objectives, significantly reduced the opposing side’s command-and-fire capability, and maintained good morale. Several areas returned to a more normal situation at night, but authorities said continued vigilance is needed against drones and long-range fire.