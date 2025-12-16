Cancellation of MOU 43-44 fails due to binding impact on new government

At Government House, Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced on Tuesday (December 16) the Cabinet's approval of a referendum question regarding whether the public wants a new constitution.

This follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling to prevent any potential errors.

The government is considering two approaches: the first suggests that the matter should align with the previous policy statements of the National Assembly, which would require legal adjustments, especially to address timing.

The second approach, proposed under Section 9(4), involves submitting the matter to the Election Commission (EC) with parliamentary approval.

The government prefers that the referendum coincide with the general election to save costs, but this still depends on the EC's stance.