Cremation of Natthawut Ponglanka Halted After Suspicious Autopsy; Thanakrit Raises Doubts Over Cyanide Poisoning

On December 5, 2025, Thanakrit Chitareerat, an assistant to the Public Health Minister, posted an image of Nattawut Ponglangka along with the caption, "Don’t cremate yet, we suspect the cause of death."

Thanakrit also raised three key questions about Nattawut’s death, including:

Did he die due to arrhythmic heart failure?

Was it a case of suicide?

Did he die from being poisoned?

He concluded his post with the word “suspicious” and included a photo of a white powdery substance in a packet with a message: “What’s in this? Who owns it? Why wasn’t it checked? What happened? I want to investigate the body." His last post included an infographic explaining symptoms of cyanide poisoning.