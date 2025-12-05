Cremation of Natthawut Ponglanka Halted After Suspicious Autopsy; Thanakrit Raises Doubts Over Cyanide Poisoning

On December 5, 2025, Thanakrit Chitareerat, an assistant to the Public Health Minister, posted an image of Nattawut Ponglangka along with the caption, "Don’t cremate yet, we suspect the cause of death."
Thanakrit also raised three key questions about Nattawut’s death, including:
He concluded his post with the word “suspicious” and included a photo of a white powdery substance in a packet with a message: “What’s in this? Who owns it? Why wasn’t it checked? What happened? I want to investigate the body." His last post included an infographic explaining symptoms of cyanide poisoning.
Urgent Update: The family orders the immediate seizure of Nattawut's body after autopsy results. They are calling for a thorough investigation into the cause of death, as insiders reveal lingering doubts.
Following Nattawut’s sudden death, which remains shrouded in mystery, reports have emerged of the family's decision to take legal action to uncover the truth.
Phut Apiwan, a well-known journalist and host, shared on social media about the family’s decision to request the seizure of Nattawut's body, stating that the family only recently received the autopsy results.
The decision to seize the body sends a clear signal that the family still harbors serious doubts about the cause of death. Phut Apiwan’s revelation has brought renewed public interest in the case, turning Nattawut Ponglangka’s death into a mystery that must be investigated further to uncover the truth.