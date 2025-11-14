Revealed: Thai woman, 26, dies tragically in Cambodia — insider says she was nearly cremated

Progress has been made in the case of the 26-year-old Thai woman who died in Poipet — the fourth Thai victim — while her boyfriend, who travelled with her, had been abducted and missing. Her body has now been found. It was about to be cremated at a temple in Phnom Penh, but contact was made just in time. Her remains are now under the care of the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.
On November 14, 2025, reporters provided updates after relatives filed a missing-person report with Khok Kloi Police Station in Takua Thung district, Phang Nga province, stating that Suda, 26, who had gone to work for an online scam operation in Poipet, Cambodia, had died as a result of punishment.
Yesterday (November 13), the Immanuel Foundation (IMF) traced and located Suda’s body at a temple in Phnom Penh, where it was already being prepared for cremation. Her remains have now been placed under the care of the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh, pending procedures to repatriate her body to Thailand. Her family now has hope that they will be able to conduct proper religious rites for her.
Immanuel Foundation (IMF), which posted the case update, wrote:
“(We’ve located her body now.) They had taken her to a temple in Phnom Penh to cremate her. If I hadn’t intervened, she would have been cremated for nothing. Her body is now under the care of the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh. We are waiting for the embassy’s procedures to return her home to her birthplace.”
The post also stated:
“According to sources, she died because she failed to meet her work quota and was punished by being forced to do 1,000–2,000 squats until she lost consciousness. They then used high-voltage electric shocks to make her regain consciousness, but she never woke up and eventually died.”
As for her husband — with whom she has a child — his fate is still unknown. Earlier coordinates shared by the centre indicated violence occurring there, including beatings, electric shocks, punching, and swelling around the eyes inflicted on many Thai victims.
The post continued:
“And they still dare to claim the company is suffering losses. You run scam call-centres that defraud people and still call yourselves a company? Can I use the term ‘vermin company’? Let’s see what happens to this building — whether before moving to Pailin, during the move, or after the move — you will soon find out.”