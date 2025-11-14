Revealed: Thai woman, 26, dies tragically in Cambodia — insider says she was nearly cremated

Progress has been made in the case of the 26-year-old Thai woman who died in Poipet — the fourth Thai victim — while her boyfriend, who travelled with her, had been abducted and missing. Her body has now been found. It was about to be cremated at a temple in Phnom Penh, but contact was made just in time. Her remains are now under the care of the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.

On November 14, 2025, reporters provided updates after relatives filed a missing-person report with Khok Kloi Police Station in Takua Thung district, Phang Nga province, stating that Suda, 26, who had gone to work for an online scam operation in Poipet, Cambodia, had died as a result of punishment.

Yesterday (November 13), the Immanuel Foundation (IMF) traced and located Suda’s body at a temple in Phnom Penh, where it was already being prepared for cremation. Her remains have now been placed under the care of the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh, pending procedures to repatriate her body to Thailand. Her family now has hope that they will be able to conduct proper religious rites for her.