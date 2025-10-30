Cross-border scam alert: NBTC finds 6,444 Thai IPs in Poipet

2. Extended Data Retention Period for Service Providers

The NBTC has also resolved to extend the data retention period for service providers—including telephone, internet, and other services—from the original 90 days to 180 days for user traffic data.

The police requested this extension because the previous 90-day period was found to be insufficient. Many victims do not report the crime to the police immediately but wait to gather evidence or be certain of the offence. The subsequent investigation—to identify second- and third-tier criminals or the main perpetrators—can easily exceed 90 days.

Once the culprits were identified, the critical data proving the crime was often no longer available, as service providers deleted it due to the significant cost and storage space required. This hampered the police's ability to develop cases and use the data as forensic evidence for prosecution.

While the NBTC's legal subcommittee initially aimed for a one-year retention period, they understood the operators' cost and resource constraints and thus agreed to the 180-day extension.

Additional Measures and Results

Pol Gen Nathathorn further noted an increase in SMS messages originating from abroad. Stricter screening measures were enforced starting August 30th, mandating that network providers must immediately suspend any SMS messages found to be deceptive or promoting illegal activities.

Since the implementation of this measure, Advanced Wireless Network Co., Ltd. (AWN)—a subsidiary of AIS—alone managed to block 9,963,645 fraudulent or illegal advertisement SMS messages (including those for drugs, firearms, explosives, investment scams, and gambling) in September [2025]. This figure does not include the numbers from True, National Telecom PCL (NT), and other smaller operators.

This surge in fraudulent SMS activity suggests that crimes relying on person-to-person deception are likely decreasing, as many countries are prioritising technology crime prevention. Scammers are moving away from using native-speaking individuals to directly trick victims in their home country, instead increasingly relying on applications to send information en masse.

To combat this, the NBTC is imposing stricter screening on international SMS. Any foreign-originated SMS that is allowed to be delivered to a user must now include an exclamation mark warning symbol to encourage greater recipient caution.

SIM Box Control Measure

Another implemented and successful measure is the "SIM Box Control Measure."

A "SIM Box" can only connect to the network if it has been properly registered.

Unregistered SIM Boxes are illegal to possess, even if not in use. Violation carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht under the Radio Communications Act.