Thai Embassy in Tokyo warns citizens about scam groups offering false asylum and work opportunities

The Thai Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday issued a warning to Thai nationals, urging them not to fall for scam groups claiming to offer assistance in seeking asylum and employment in Japan. The embassy stressed that these actions are illegal under Japanese law, and individuals who fall victim to such scams could face severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

The penalties are as follows:

Illegal employment: Up to 1 year in prison or a fine of 2 million yen (approximately 500,000 baht).

Illegal residence: Up to 3 years in prison or a fine of 3 million yen (approximately 700,000 baht).

The embassy also advised individuals who have been misled by such scams to report the incident to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau for legal action.

This warning comes as the Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, has instructed Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi to take strict action against foreign nationals residing illegally, referred to as "ghost workers", and to enforce stricter controls on visa issuance and border entry/exit regulations.