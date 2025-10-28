

Japan’s first female prime minister orders nationwide crackdown on illegal migrants

The issue of so-called “ghost workers” — foreigners overstaying their visas or living illegally in Japan — has become an urgent national agenda after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s first female leader, ordered an uncompromising nationwide operation to remove all undocumented residents.

Takaichi has instructed Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi to enforce strict immigration control measures and to ensure the complete removal of illegal residents from the country. The directive also includes tightening visa regulations and promoting an “orderly coexistence society with foreigners”, aimed at integrating lawful foreign residents while restoring immigration discipline.



New ministry post for foreign resident policy

The Takaichi administration has given unprecedented attention to Japan’s illegal migrant problem by creating, for the first time in history, a minister in charge of a society of well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals. The role is held by Kimi Onoda, a Japanese-American lawmaker known for her conservative views and support for “Japan First” principles.

Onoda is also advancing the “Zero Illegal Immigrants” plan — a campaign viewed by critics as potentially marking the rise of hardline nationalist policy targeting migrant workers and foreign residents.

The initiative has sparked widespread debate about Japan’s future immigration direction and the balance between national security, workforce needs, and human rights.