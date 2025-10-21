New Japan PM Takaichi vows to work hard

"For the country and its people, I will work boldly without fear of change, doing my utmost," Takaichi told the press conference. "I will protect Japan's national interests in diplomacy and security."
Takaichi emphasised, "I will meet with US President (Donald) Trump as soon as possible and take the Japan-US alliance to a higher level."
Regarding the upcoming Japan-US summit, she expressed eagerness to inform Trump of Japan's plan to enhance its own defence capabilities.
Takaichi made it clear that she would "promptly abolish" the provisional gasoline tax rate and work to revise the law to prevent the prime minister and other cabinet ministers from receiving salaries higher than lawmakers' allowances.
When asked about the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, she stressed that her top priority is economic measures. "There is no time to talk about dissolution right now," she added.
At the beginning of the press conference, Takaichi said, "I sincerely apologise to the people for the time it took to form the new cabinet."
