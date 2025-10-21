Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first female prime minister

Hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi was elected Japan’s first female prime minister on Tuesday ( October 21), breaking the nation’s political glass ceiling and steering its government sharply to the right after weeks of intense manoeuvring.

Takaichi, 64, replaced Shigeru Ishiba, who resigned earlier in the day with his Cabinet following months of political deadlock after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) suffered a crushing defeat in July’s election.

She won 237 votes, four more than the required majority in the 465-member lower house, defeating opposition leader Yoshiko Noda of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who gained 149 votes.

Her victory was secured after the LDP struck a last-minute coalition deal on Monday with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party (Ishin no Kai), ending weeks of uncertainty after the LDP’s moderate ally, the Buddhist-backed Komeito, pulled out of their 26-year partnership.

“Political stability is essential right now,” Takaichi said at the coalition signing ceremony alongside Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, the JIP leader. “Without stability, we cannot pursue strong economic or diplomatic measures.”