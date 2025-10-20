Japan govt ordered to pay damages for verbal abuse of inmate

The ruling by Tokyo District Court came after the bereaved family of the inmate sued the government for some 40 million yen, accusing it of failing to offer proper medical treatment to him.

Presiding Judge Akira Chino denied the causal relationship between his death and the medical treatment provided by Nagoya Prison in Aichi City, Miyoshi.

The man was sent to a hospital for a possible heart attack on Feb. 22, 2022, when he was serving his sentence for an assault. He died of multiple organ failure on March 1 that year at the age of 71 after coming back to the prison.