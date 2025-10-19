Japanese culture festival held in Moscow

Although Japan, which imposes sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, has been designated by Moscow as an "unfriendly nation," many young people in cosplay outfits flocked to the venue of the festival, highlighting the enduring popularity of Japanese anime and traditional culture in Russia.
Popular Japanese voice actress Aya Hirano appeared at a stage event of the festival. A 15-year-old girl who came to the event to welcome Hirano, as she loves the works in which Hirano is involved, said that she wants to show Hirano around Moscow herself if the voice actress has time.
A concert featuring Japanese anime music performed by Russian musicians was also held. A female visitor said that the songs from Studio Ghibli Inc.'s films were great. A section where visitors could experience Japanese games like kendama and yo-yo fishing was also bustling.
Visitors from Russia to Japan have surged, with around 100,000 people travelling to the Asian country in 2024. This year, the number of Russian visitors is doubling from last year.
Japan offers easier access to tourist visas compared with European countries and the United States, and factors like the weak yen and inexpensive flights via China are also driving the increase in Russian visitors to Japan.
Seeking to realise trips to Japan that were once difficult to arrange, lines form outside the Japanese Embassy in Moscow during the spring and autumn tourist seasons for visa applications and pickups.
