Japanese culture festival held in Moscow

Although Japan, which imposes sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, has been designated by Moscow as an "unfriendly nation," many young people in cosplay outfits flocked to the venue of the festival, highlighting the enduring popularity of Japanese anime and traditional culture in Russia.

Popular Japanese voice actress Aya Hirano appeared at a stage event of the festival. A 15-year-old girl who came to the event to welcome Hirano, as she loves the works in which Hirano is involved, said that she wants to show Hirano around Moscow herself if the voice actress has time.