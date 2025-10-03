Russian-Thai cultural festival opens new horizons in Phuket

Regarding the 100th anniversary of public diplomacy, the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation of the Russian Federation [Rossotrudnichestvo] and Non-commercial organisation “The New Town” Centre of Creative Industries invite the Thai businesses and creative community to become full-fledged participants in the international cultural and educational festival “The Word About Russian Heart”. The festival will take place on the island of Phuket from November 1 to 3, 2025, and will serve as a unique platform for direct, respectful and friendly dialogue, partnership building, and new markets’ expansion.
“The Word About Russian Heart” is an open invitation to face-to-face communication with unique opportunity to meet and experience Russia in all its diversity: through art and theatre, music and crafts, gastronomy and fashion, as well as genuine human interaction that erases false stereotypes and builds up friendship and trust. We are creating the environment, where Thai and Russian companies and people can connect to initiate mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of creative industries, tourism, gastronomy, education, and more.
WHO CAN PARTICIPATE in the festival?
We are specifically inviting Thai companies and creators who produce goods or provide services reflecting the local cultural code, traditional spirit intertwined with the modern style and appeal to the likes and tastes of both Russian and Thai people:
PARTICIPATION FORMATS:
We offer flexible terms for integrating Thai partners into the festival programme:
1. Participation in the open fair and exhibition:
2. Partnership integration into the programme of the festival:
3. Sponsorship Opportunities:
VENUES AND AUDIENCE
“The Word About Russian Heart” festival will be hosted at the following key venues in Phuket: Kinderville Nova International School, Palace Coworking Phuket, Shaman Phuket Lounge Cafe Bar and Alma-Ata Kazakhstan Restaurant. The event will welcome officials, diplomats, Russian delegations from over 15 regions, international media, and thousands of guests from Thailand and Russia. Your brand will gain unique access to a loyal, affluent audience interested in international cooperation.
KEY BENEFITS FOR PARTICIPANTS
Participation in the festival is not only a contribution to the cross-cultural dialogue, but also a number of extinguished business advantages for your company. You will gain direct access to a new, solvent audience, be able to present and test your product for the Russian market and establish personal contacts with potential partners and distributors. Thus, the festival will serve as a unique platform for increasing sales, expanding your business network, and strengthening your position within the framework of Russian-Thai economic cooperation.
“It is fundamentally important for us that the festival becomes not a monologue, but a dialogue of two cultures. We want Thai entrepreneurs and creators to feel welcome and equal partners here. I believe, that together, we can create amazing projects that will extend far beyond these three days,” said Michael Ivanov, the author of the festival’s idea, creative producer.
HOW TO JOIN
Registration for the festival’s participants and partners is open until October 20, 2025.
For more detailed information and participation terms, please visit the official project website: https://new-gorod.com/slovo-rus-thailand-2/
For any inquiries, please contact the organisers at: [email protected]
Do not miss this chance to become the part of the most significant cultural and business event of the year in Phuket! Let's build the bridges of friendship and partnership between Thailand and Russia together!
“The Word About Russian Heart” festival is held with the support of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kingdom of Thailand, and the General Consulate of the Russian Federation in Phuket.
Organisers: The Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation [Rossotrudnichestvo].
Operator: Non-commercial organisation “The New Town” Centre of Creative Industries.
General Partner in Phuket: Kinderville Nova International School.