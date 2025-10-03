Russian-Thai cultural festival opens new horizons in Phuket

PARTICIPATION FORMATS:

We offer flexible terms for integrating Thai partners into the festival programme:

1. Participation in the open fair and exhibition:

Demonstration and sale of your brands’ products at the big artisans' fair.

Organisation of interactive workshops and master classes for the festival’s guests.

Onsite production of creative art installations and collaborative objets d'art.

Organisation of exhibitions.

2. Partnership integration into the programme of the festival:

Conducting joint performances, fashion shows, or theatrical presentations.

Participation in the Grand Gala Show with your own performance.

Organisation of gastronomic events: tastings, culinary battles.

Creation of temporary build-in for the interactive and entertainment zones of the festival for your brand presentation.

3. Sponsorship Opportunities:

Financial sponsorship in exchange for the comprehensive branding across all festival venues.

Mentions in the project's promotional campaign and media materials.

Participation in the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival with the right to deliver a welcome speech.

VENUES AND AUDIENCE

“The Word About Russian Heart” festival will be hosted at the following key venues in Phuket: Kinderville Nova International School, Palace Coworking Phuket, Shaman Phuket Lounge Cafe Bar and Alma-Ata Kazakhstan Restaurant. The event will welcome officials, diplomats, Russian delegations from over 15 regions, international media, and thousands of guests from Thailand and Russia. Your brand will gain unique access to a loyal, affluent audience interested in international cooperation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR PARTICIPANTS

Participation in the festival is not only a contribution to the cross-cultural dialogue, but also a number of extinguished business advantages for your company. You will gain direct access to a new, solvent audience, be able to present and test your product for the Russian market and establish personal contacts with potential partners and distributors. Thus, the festival will serve as a unique platform for increasing sales, expanding your business network, and strengthening your position within the framework of Russian-Thai economic cooperation.

“It is fundamentally important for us that the festival becomes not a monologue, but a dialogue of two cultures. We want Thai entrepreneurs and creators to feel welcome and equal partners here. I believe, that together, we can create amazing projects that will extend far beyond these three days,” said Michael Ivanov, the author of the festival’s idea, creative producer.

HOW TO JOIN

Registration for the festival’s participants and partners is open until October 20, 2025.

For more detailed information and participation terms, please visit the official project website: https://new-gorod.com/slovo-rus-thailand-2/

For any inquiries, please contact the organisers at: [email protected]

Do not miss this chance to become the part of the most significant cultural and business event of the year in Phuket! Let's build the bridges of friendship and partnership between Thailand and Russia together!

“The Word About Russian Heart” festival is held with the support of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Kingdom of Thailand, and the General Consulate of the Russian Federation in Phuket.

Organisers: The Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation [Rossotrudnichestvo].

Operator: Non-commercial organisation “The New Town” Centre of Creative Industries.

General Partner in Phuket: Kinderville Nova International School.