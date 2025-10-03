Anutin vows government must stand independent, not be led by business interests

Krungthep Turakij partners with Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX 2025), the largest sustainability event in ASEAN, to host the seminar "A Call for Adaptation: Sustainability in Trade & Industry" on Friday (October 3).
The seminar featured a special address by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who spoke on the topic "Elevating Industry, Trade, and Investment towards Sustainability."
Anutin stated that Thailand is the "heart" of ASEAN, with travellers heading to the West or East needing to pass through Thailand. We cannot allow the country to simply be a transit route collecting tolls. We must make sure that everyone passing through Thailand stops, uses our services, produces, and invests here.
Thailand has the greatest potential in the ASEAN region to make this happen. Our culture and traditions are harmonious, with no conflicts in religion, allowing everyone to work together.
"Politics, in fact, is stable. But even if there were instability, all politicians know not to interfere with entrepreneurs who are building the country and strengthening its economy. Look at Thailand: no matter how many crises we have faced, our economic stability and support have never diminished. What we need to do is to ensure that the government is as independent and self-reliant as possible," said Anutin.
The aim is to assist and find solutions for businesses, supporting them in every way possible by implementing all necessary measures. However, the government must not allow businesses to dictate its decisions.
Only then will the country have the full capacity to compete. Everyone will be aware of the opportunities available, instead of facing obstacles or being stifled by specific individuals or groups.
If businesses feel they cannot compete, they will look elsewhere, leading to a lack of competition. Those who already have control will remain stagnant, like "fat cats" who do not innovate or progress. I believe that this will change as the political, social, and geopolitical landscape shifts, pushing Thailand towards greater international integration and enhanced governance. We will be pressured both internally and externally, and this will drive positive change.
The Prime Minister also addressed the conflicts with neighbouring countries, noting that the United States is also trying to ensure we have mutually beneficial agreements. These agreements are for their own benefit as well, particularly regarding trade and regional security. The first thing that comes to mind is that if they want such terms, we must talk. Whether we accept or not is another matter, but we are willing to listen. If they are willing to reduce taxes, it could help us decide to follow their advice. Thailand will not lose anything by doing so. Lowering taxes can help promote global peace, and it is our responsibility to contribute. This is why the government must use every available means to create opportunities for Thailand, for Thai people, Thai industries, and for the livelihoods of all citizens.
Anutin stated that Thailand does have a future. While the political landscape may face some stagnation, if the people unite and put aside divisions, politics will eventually take care of itself. When the people do not want conflict, politicians will not dare to create it. Do not let politicians lead you; you must lead the politicians.