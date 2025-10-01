Thai Business Leaders Unveil 'Reinvent Thailand' Blueprint to Combat Global Headwinds

Thailand's leading business lobby, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), has raised the alarm over mounting pressures on the Thai economy, citing a slowdown in global growth and a persistently strong baht that is damaging exports and tourism.

Following its monthly meeting on Wednesday, the JSCCIB urged the government to implement its economic policies with speed and conviction, simultaneously submitting its "Reinvent Thailand" blueprint—a flexible framework designed to revive the economy and introduce structural changes to mitigate long-term risks.

The meeting was chaired by Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and attended by Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), and Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association.

Three Drivers and Economic Outlook

The Committee expressed gratitude that many of its earlier proposals have been adopted by the government, stressing the importance of tangible results to build market confidence.

They also confirmed their readiness to support the administration in the lead-up to the next general election to ensure economic measures are not disrupted.

The JSCCIB noted that the recent period of elevated global export activity, which had previously boosted Thailand, is now subsiding. Global economic growth is forecast to decelerate in the final quarter and throughout the next year.