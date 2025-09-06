Credit downgrade fears mount amid Thailand’s political instability

Amid Thailand’s ongoing political volatility and fragile stability, business and investment confidence have begun to falter.

Mounting pressure from a crisis of trust and stalled policymaking is driving the country towards a dead end in its efforts to stimulate the economy. All eyes are now on whether this trajectory will ultimately lead to the dissolution of the House and fresh elections next year.

Assoc Prof Ath Pisalvanich, an independent scholar and expert on international and ASEAN economics, said that despite Thailand having appointed a new prime minister, the political turbulence is likely to culminate in a parliamentary dissolution and new general elections.

He warned that the current instability poses two major risks:

Declining consumer and investor confidence, and

The possibility of Thailand’s credit rating being downgraded.

Earlier in April, Moody’s Ratings lowered Thailand’s credit rating to Baa1 and revised its outlook to “Negative,” citing external risk factors. These were largely tied to uncertainty surrounding the United States’ reciprocal tariff policy, which is expected to significantly affect Thai trade.

Now, Thailand risks an additional downgrade, this time due to domestic political instability. Such a move would directly undermine investor confidence and hamper economic growth.

If downgraded, both the government and private sector would face higher borrowing costs, as lenders would demand higher interest rates to offset increased country risk.

For private companies issuing bonds or seeking overseas loans, the burden of steeper interest payments would weigh heavily on investment, further constraining economic momentum.