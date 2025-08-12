From would-be fifth tiger to Asia’s sick man: pressure to restructure Thai industry

Once tipped to become Asia’s fifth economic tiger, Thailand is now grappling with stagnation, recording the slowest growth rate in ASEAN.

Over the past decade, GDP growth has averaged below 2%, well under its potential, earning the country the unenviable label of the “sick man of Asia” in urgent need of reform.

The World Bank reclassified Thailand as a lower middle-income economy (per capita income above US$1,036) in 1988, amid hopes it would follow Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore to become a newly industrialised nation.

But those ambitions were derailed by political turmoil and the 1990s economic crisis.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said the country must overhaul its economic and industrial structures to match global demand, citing several key factors behind its decline from would-be tiger to regional laggard.