From would-be fifth tiger to Asia’s sick man: pressure to restructure Thai industry

Once tipped to become Asia’s fifth economic tiger, Thailand is now grappling with stagnation, recording the slowest growth rate in ASEAN.
Over the past decade, GDP growth has averaged below 2%, well under its potential, earning the country the unenviable label of the “sick man of Asia” in urgent need of reform.
The World Bank reclassified Thailand as a lower middle-income economy (per capita income above US$1,036) in 1988, amid hopes it would follow Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore to become a newly industrialised nation.
But those ambitions were derailed by political turmoil and the 1990s economic crisis.
Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said the country must overhaul its economic and industrial structures to match global demand, citing several key factors behind its decline from would-be tiger to regional laggard.
Kriengkrai outlined urgent measures needed to stimulate Thailand’s economic growth.
“If we do not move swiftly to overhaul our economic structure, Thailand will become an importer of goods from neighbouring countries rather than a producer, and our industrial base will disappear,” Kriengkrai warned.
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has also proposed medium-term strategies to strengthen the economy.
Thailand should adopt fresh strategies to strengthen its competitive edge.
Kriengkrai said Thailand must also capitalise on opportunities arising from US trade policy to enhance the long-term competitiveness of the private sector, particularly SMEs. This would involve industrial restructuring, clearly defining priority sectors in line with national strategy, and upgrading production processes throughout the supply chain.
Strengthening upstream industries to increase local content, improving productivity, reducing costs, adopting technology and innovation, and enhancing the skills of both Thai and migrant workers would raise real economic value. Achieving this, Kriengkrai stressed, requires close cooperation between the public and private sectors.