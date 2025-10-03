Enactus World Cup: How 50 Years of Youth Empowerment Is Shaping the Future of Sustainable Business

For half a century, Enactus has been built on a simple but powerful premise: give young people the platform, resources, and support they need, and they will create transformative solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

As Bangkok hosts the Enactus World Cup for the first time, that belief is being validated by over 1,000 student entrepreneurs from across the globe.

"This event brings business leaders to see and experience and understand how much creativity, how much innovation, how much transformational power young people have," says George Tsiatis, CEO of Enactus Global, speaking at the competition running from 25–28 September at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre as part of the Sustainability Expo 2025.

The milestone gathering marks 25 years since the competition first brought together student teams from across the globe—a journey that began much earlier, in 1975, when the organisation was founded in the United States under the name Students In Free Enterprise (SIFE).

"That was a moment really where the organisation was trying to reflect that this isn't just about free enterprise," Tsiatis explains. "This is about entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial action—how you can have a social purpose and a very strong business model and how those can come together to build a better world."

At the heart of Enactus is experiential learning. Students work in teams, often collaborating with local communities to develop projects that apply business principles to social and environmental challenges.