Content Creator Arrested in Thailand Over THB 1,000 ‘Obscenity’ Stunt on Moving Truck

A young Russian content creator’s misguided quest for social media notoriety has ended abruptly after Thai authorities moved swiftly to arrest him, revoke his visa, and prepare for his deportation and lifelong blacklisting following a highly public act of indecency in Phuket.

The scandal erupted after footage circulated online showing a man and a woman in states of undress apparently simulating a sex act on the rear flatbed of a moving pickup truck.

The stunt, filmed openly as the vehicle drove through Phuket’s city centre, drew immediate and furious condemnation from both locals and tourists, who slammed the act as deeply inappropriate and disrespectful to Thai culture and laws.

The public outcry was swift and strong, with many demanding authorities take decisive action to protect Thailand’s image.

Police quickly launched a joint investigation with the Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau, identifying the man as Georgii, 23, a Russian national, who generates content for an Instagram following numbering in the hundreds of thousands.