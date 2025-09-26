Content Creator Arrested in Thailand Over THB 1,000 ‘Obscenity’ Stunt on Moving Truck

A young Russian content creator’s misguided quest for social media notoriety has ended abruptly after Thai authorities moved swiftly to arrest him, revoke his visa, and prepare for his deportation and lifelong blacklisting following a highly public act of indecency in Phuket.
The scandal erupted after footage circulated online showing a man and a woman in states of undress apparently simulating a sex act on the rear flatbed of a moving pickup truck.
The stunt, filmed openly as the vehicle drove through Phuket’s city centre, drew immediate and furious condemnation from both locals and tourists, who slammed the act as deeply inappropriate and disrespectful to Thai culture and laws.
The public outcry was swift and strong, with many demanding authorities take decisive action to protect Thailand’s image.
Police quickly launched a joint investigation with the Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau, identifying the man as Georgii, 23, a Russian national, who generates content for an Instagram following numbering in the hundreds of thousands.
During questioning, the Thai woman, who was arrested separately, admitted to being the woman in the video.
She confessed she had been hired by the Russian man for just 1,000 baht to take part in the production. She explained that Georgii frequently creates similar provocative content both in Thailand and abroad, having met her at the bar where she works.
While the Russian man admitted to being the male in the clip, he attempted to mitigate the severity of the charge by claiming they had not engaged in full intercourse and that he was wearing underwear at the time.
The authorities’ response was uncompromising.
After establishing that Georgii had fled Phuket by plane to Suvarnabhumi Airport in an attempt to catch a connecting international flight, police and Immigration Division 2 (ID 2) swiftly mobilised.
On September 25, Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimphadee, Commander of ID 2, confirmed that investigation teams intercepted and detained the man at 4:20 PM as he disembarked his flight.
He was immediately escorted back to Phuket for prosecution.
The consequences for the stunt are severe.
Georgii’s visa has been revoked, and he has been placed on Thailand’s permanent blacklist as a prohibited person for "threatening public order and acting contrary to good morals."
He will be deported immediately once the court proceedings are concluded. The Thai woman is also facing charges.
The Immigration Bureau issued a stark reminder, stating that the act was a blatant defiance of Thai law.
They warned that any foreign tourist who disrespects Thai laws or engages in indecent acts—such as the previous case of foreigners photographing obscenities in sacred sites—will face immediate arrest, visa cancellation, and a lifetime entry ban.