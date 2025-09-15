Why foreigners rallied against BBC over ‘Thailand: the dark side of paradise’

The BBC is facing fierce criticism from both Thais and foreigners who love the country after releasing the trailer for its documentary Thailand: The Dark Side of Paradise.

What was meant to be a critical exposé has instead become an unexpected flashpoint.

Foreigners across the world have rallied to defend Thailand, speaking with one voice against what they see as a distorted portrayal.

They are not merely observers, but witnesses with lived experience in the country, ready to share a reality very different from the one presented by the BBC.

The documentary is fronted by Zara McDermott, a 28-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

Together with the BBC production team, she set out to “uncover the dark side” of Thailand’s tourism industry.

However, the choice has drawn a storm of criticism, with many questioning why the BBC entrusted such a sensitive subject to someone without professional journalistic experience.