Police seize over 559,000 pieces of e-cigarettes and parts in Saraburi

Police and excise officials have teamed up to track down and seize over 559,000 pieces of e-cigarettes and parts in Saraburi.

The seizure of illegal e-vapes and parts was announced at a press conference held at the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 2 on Wednesday, one day after the haul was made in Moo 4 village in Tambon Bang Lam, Wiharn Daeng district, Saraburi.

The press conference was led by Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan.