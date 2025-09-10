Police seize over 559,000 pieces of e-cigarettes and parts in Saraburi

Police and excise officials have teamed up to track down and seize over 559,000 pieces of e-cigarettes and parts in Saraburi.
The seizure of illegal e-vapes and parts was announced at a press conference held at the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 2 on Wednesday, one day after the haul was made in Moo 4 village in Tambon Bang Lam, Wiharn Daeng district, Saraburi.
The press conference was led by Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan.
Trairong explained that his bureau had been working closely with officials from the Excise Department to track the source of illegal e-cigarettes available to youths in Bangkok. He said cyber crime police followed a suspected pickup truck to a warehouse in Moo 4 village, Tambon Bang Lam, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Trairong stated that police raided the warehouse, but those inside, along with the pickup truck drivers, managed to flee. Police then alerted the tambon leader, district chief, and local officers from the Wiharn Daeng police station to inspect the warehouse, where they found the unlawful vape items, which included:
Trairong said the seized items were estimated to be worth 90 million baht. He added that police would continue to track down the owners to take legal action against them.