Cyber police to revise account freezing criteria following social outcry

Amid growing social media outcry over bank accounts being frozen despite no links to call-centre scams, cyber police announced they would revise the criteria for freezing suspected accounts and provide more channels for affected people to appeal.
Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said his bureau had acknowledged public complaints from people whose accounts were frozen even though they had not allowed their accounts to be used as mule accounts by scam gangs.
Trairong said the bureau had consulted with banks and other relevant government agencies, and all agreed in principle to speed up revisions to the criteria and process for freezing accounts in order to minimise the impact on innocent people.
To quickly assist those wrongly affected, the bureau has opened additional channels for the public to seek help. Innocent account holders can contact:
Over recent days, social media has been flooded with complaints, particularly from vendors, whose accounts were frozen after receiving payments allegedly linked to mule accounts. Many said they were innocent and had never provided their accounts for online scams.
Some vendors have reportedly stopped accepting QR code payments or bank transfers out of fear their accounts might be frozen, causing widespread inconvenience as QR payments have long been the preferred method for many Thais.
Trairong explained that the crackdown on call-centre gangs has intensified transaction monitoring. Previously, gangs would transfer money through multiple mule accounts before converting it into cryptocurrencies. Now, however, they use mule accounts to purchase goods and resell them as part of money laundering schemes.
Initially, the gangs bought from large retailers, but recently they have begun buying from small vendors as well, he said.
Meanwhile, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry announced on Sunday that innocent account holders whose accounts were frozen could call the AOC 1441 hotline and press 2 to request urgent assistance from officials to unlock their accounts.