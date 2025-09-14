Cyber police to revise account freezing criteria following social outcry

Complaints over frozen accounts

Amid growing social media outcry over bank accounts being frozen despite no links to call-centre scams, cyber police announced they would revise the criteria for freezing suspected accounts and provide more channels for affected people to appeal.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said his bureau had acknowledged public complaints from people whose accounts were frozen even though they had not allowed their accounts to be used as mule accounts by scam gangs.

Talks with banks and agencies

Trairong said the bureau had consulted with banks and other relevant government agencies, and all agreed in principle to speed up revisions to the criteria and process for freezing accounts in order to minimise the impact on innocent people.