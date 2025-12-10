Air force saluted 5 fallen heroes sacrificing lives to defend Thailand’s border

In a message posted on its official Facebook page on December 10, 2025, the Royal Thai Air Force honoured the men as “five guardians of the nation’s sovereignty”, who carried out their duty with honour and courage in the face of danger.

The five fallen soldiers are:

Sgt Maj First Class Satawat Sujarit, a soldier of the 6th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron

Pvt Wayu Kwansua, a soldier of the 27th Infantry Battalion of the 31st Infantry Regiment

Sgt Chawakorn Dejkhuntyhod, a soldier of the 11th Cavalry Battalion of the 4th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Adisorn in Saraburi

Sergeant Major Second Class Jirawat Mungklang, a soldier of the 1st Engineer Battalion, King’s Guard

Pvt Therdsak Srilachai, a soldier of 23rd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion

“The Royal Thai Air Force extends its deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones,” the statement said. “We salute their courage in defending Thailand’s soil. We will stand firm in protecting the nation in line with their intentions, and carry forward their example of bravery so that this land is preserved for future generations.”