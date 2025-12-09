Three soldiers saluted for sacrificing lives to protect sovereignty

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) have saluted three army soldiers who gave their lives defending the border against Cambodian aggression.
The messages of tribute were posted by the RTAF and RTN on their official Facebook pages to honour the three soldiers killed in attacks by Cambodian troops on Monday and Tuesday.
The RTAF posted a photo of Sgt Maj First Class Satawat Sujarit, a soldier of the 6th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, who was killed when Cambodian troops shelled his post at Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani, along with the message:
“The Royal Thai Air Force salutes Sgt Maj First Class Satawat Sujarit, a soldier from the 6th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, a brave soldier who gave his life to defend Thailand’s territory.”
The RTAF also sent its condolences to Satawat’s family and vowed to continue defending the country in line with his sacrifice. It said Satawat’s bravery would serve as a model for the defence of the nation.
The RTN made two posts to salute Sgt Chawakorn Dejkhuntyhod and Pvt Wayu Kwansua. Chawakorn was a soldier from the 11th Cavalry Battalion of the 4th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Adisorn in Saraburi, while Wayu was a soldier from the 27th Infantry Battalion of the 31st Infantry Regiment. Both were killed in Cambodian attacks on Tuesday.
The RTN posted Chawakorn’s photo with the message:
“The Royal Thai Navy salutes Sgt Chawakorn Dejkhuntyhod, from the 11th Cavalry Battalion of the 4th Cavalry Regiment, for giving his life to protect Thai territory and the Thai people.”
It also posted a photo of Wayu with the message:
“The Royal Thai Navy salutes Pvt Wayu Kwansua, from the 27th Infantry Battalion of the 31st Infantry Regiment, for giving his life to protect Thai territory and the Thai people.”