Three soldiers saluted for sacrificing lives to protect sovereignty

The RTN made two posts to salute Sgt Chawakorn Dejkhuntyhod and Pvt Wayu Kwansua. Chawakorn was a soldier from the 11th Cavalry Battalion of the 4th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Adisorn in Saraburi, while Wayu was a soldier from the 27th Infantry Battalion of the 31st Infantry Regiment. Both were killed in Cambodian attacks on Tuesday.

The RTN posted Chawakorn’s photo with the message:

“The Royal Thai Navy salutes Sgt Chawakorn Dejkhuntyhod, from the 11th Cavalry Battalion of the 4th Cavalry Regiment, for giving his life to protect Thai territory and the Thai people.”

It also posted a photo of Wayu with the message:

“The Royal Thai Navy salutes Pvt Wayu Kwansua, from the 27th Infantry Battalion of the 31st Infantry Regiment, for giving his life to protect Thai territory and the Thai people.”

