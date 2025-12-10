First Army Area declares curfew in Sa Kaeo

The Burapha Force of the First Army Area on Wednesday announced a curfew from 7pm to 5am in four districts of Sa Kaeo with immediate effect.

The Burapha Force said residents of the four border districts – Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat – must remain at home from 7pm to 5am the following day.

The curfew is needed for the stability, security, safety and peace of people in the districts, and will enable security forces to prevent threats from enemies outside the country, the statement said.