First Army Area declares curfew in Sa Kaeo

The Burapha Force of the First Army Area on Wednesday announced a curfew from 7pm to 5am in four districts of Sa Kaeo with immediate effect.
The Burapha Force said residents of the four border districts – Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat – must remain at home from 7pm to 5am the following day.
The curfew is needed for the stability, security, safety and peace of people in the districts, and will enable security forces to prevent threats from enemies outside the country, the statement said.
The curfew was announced under Article 11(6) of the Martial Law Act. The declaration was signed by Maj Gen Benjapol Dechartwong, commander of the Burapha Force.
The announcement sets out the following measures:
Measure 1
No person is allowed to leave their residence between 7pm and 5am in the four border districts: Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat.
Measure 2
Legal measures under the Martial Law Act B.E. 2457 (1914) shall continue to be strictly enforced. The powers granted include control of areas, control of persons, and searches in places that may give rise to unrest or affect national security.
Measure 3
This announcement shall take effect from the date of signing and remain in force until otherwise ordered.