Central shopping malls lit up with national flag colours to honour troops

Central Group has expressed its solidarity with Thai troops guarding the border by lighting up its shopping malls nationwide in the colours of the national flag.
Central Pattana, the property development and investment arm of Central Group, announced on its Facebook page at 9.15pm on Tuesday that its head office and Central shopping malls around the country had been illuminated in red, white and blue – the colours of the Thai national flag – to send moral support to troops defending the border.
Central Pattana said in the post that Central Group was also concerned about Thais affected by the Thai–Cambodian situation.
It added that the company stood with Thai soldiers and people in the border provinces and wished for their safety, expressing hope that the country would overcome the crisis together.
Central Pattana said in the post that the company would stand by Thais in all situations and hoped that the national flag lighting would serve as moral support for soldiers guarding the border and a wish for their safe return.
The post included photos of Central shopping malls around the country, as well as Central Pattana’s head office at night, lit up in red, white and blue.