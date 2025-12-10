Central shopping malls lit up with national flag colours to honour troops

Central Group has expressed its solidarity with Thai troops guarding the border by lighting up its shopping malls nationwide in the colours of the national flag.

Central Pattana, the property development and investment arm of Central Group, announced on its Facebook page at 9.15pm on Tuesday that its head office and Central shopping malls around the country had been illuminated in red, white and blue – the colours of the Thai national flag – to send moral support to troops defending the border.

Central Pattana said in the post that Central Group was also concerned about Thais affected by the Thai–Cambodian situation.