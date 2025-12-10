Singapore urges restraint over Thai–Cambodian border clashes, warns citizens to avoid conflict zones

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has urged Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue as border clashes between the two countries intensify, and has advised Singaporeans to postpone all travel to the affected frontier areas.
Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the MFA issued a statement saying:
“Singapore is deeply concerned by the renewed clashes along the Thailand–Cambodia border and reports of fatalities on both sides.”
The statement continued:
“We urge both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiation, in the spirit and principles of the Joint Declaration.”
Singapore stressed that this is important not only for the long-term relationship between Thailand and Cambodia, but also for the broader ASEAN community.
According to CNA, both sides have blamed each other for firing first in the latest round of fighting, which has killed six Cambodian civilians and one Thai soldier. The death toll had risen to 10 people by Tuesday, December 9, and more than 140,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in both countries.
The MFA advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to areas affected by the conflict along the Thai–Cambodian border.
“Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand are advised to monitor developments closely through official sources, follow the instructions of local authorities, and take necessary precautions for their personal safety,” the statement said.
The ministry also encouraged Singaporeans who are in, or planning to travel to, either country to register online with MFA so they can receive updates and be contactable in case of emergencies.