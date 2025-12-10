Singapore urges restraint over Thai–Cambodian border clashes, warns citizens to avoid conflict zones

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has urged Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue as border clashes between the two countries intensify, and has advised Singaporeans to postpone all travel to the affected frontier areas.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the MFA issued a statement saying:

“Singapore is deeply concerned by the renewed clashes along the Thailand–Cambodia border and reports of fatalities on both sides.”

The statement continued:

“We urge both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiation, in the spirit and principles of the Joint Declaration.”

Singapore stressed that this is important not only for the long-term relationship between Thailand and Cambodia, but also for the broader ASEAN community.