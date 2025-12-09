U.S. Embassy's Security Alert: Escalation of Armed Conflict Along the Thailand-Cambodia Border (December 8, 2025)

Location: Thailand-Cambodia Border and Adjacent Provinces

Date: December 8, 2025

Event: The U.S. Embassy is monitoring reports of significant escalation in the conflict along the Thailand-Cambodia border. On December 8, reports of artillery and small arms fire exchanges in border areas intensified. Both sides continue to report cross-border fire, and conditions remain volatile.

U.S. citizens should avoid all travel within 50 kilometers of the Thailand-Cambodia border due to active hostilities and the unpredictable security situation. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services in affected provinces. U.S. citizens residing or traveling near affected areas should follow instructions from Thai security services and monitor local authorities for updated information.

Actions to Take:

Assistance:

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444