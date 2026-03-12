China steps up diplomatic push for peace in Mideast

Over the past 10 days, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held 11 phone calls with his counterparts from Russia, Oman, Iran, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Pakistan — countries that are either directly involved in the conflict, neighbouring Gulf states or major powers.

At a news briefing on Wednesday in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that from the outset of the conflict, China had called for a ceasefire, a return to dialogue and negotiations, and a political solution.

Guo said that, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a sincere friend of Middle Eastern countries, China will continue working for peace, speaking up for fairness and justice, and strengthening communication.

Zhai Jun, the Chinese government's special envoy on the Middle East issue, has been engaged in shuttle diplomacy in the region as part of Beijing's effort to create more diplomatic space.