Court sentences police officer to four years over 258,000 child abuse files

State official sentenced to four years for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material involving more than 250,000 files; DSI expands investigation with the FBI, AFP, HSI, New Zealand’s DIA, INTERPOL and European law enforcement agencies to crack down on a transnational network.

Pol Lt Gen Rutthapol Naowarat, Minister of Justice, disclosed the case in which the Criminal Court on March 10, 2026, handed down a judgment against a state official for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material online, a case handled by the Department of Special Investigation.

He stressed that the Ministry of Justice attaches the utmost importance to suppressing technology-related crime, especially offences involving the sexual exploitation of children, and has instructed the Department of Special Investigation to pursue its investigation and suppression efforts seriously and continuously to protect children and youths from transnational criminal networks, while also directing relevant agencies to expedite appropriate assistance and remedies for the victims.

In particular, children who became victims in this case must receive full protection, rehabilitation and care through the justice process, to prevent incidents of this kind from happening again in Thai society.

In this case, the public prosecutor from the Office of Special Litigation filed charges against a police corporal who, at the time of the offences, was serving under the Royal Thai Police, for offences relating to the possession, production, import, export, distribution or forwarding of child sexual abuse material for sexual exploitation, as well as offences under the Computer Crime Act 2007 and its amendments.