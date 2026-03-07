Police arrest major drug agent, seize 1.5-tonne haul worth over 520 MB

Police have expanded their investigation into a major narcotics network in Kamphaeng Saen, seizing a “big lot” haul of drugs weighing more than 1.5 tonnes and worth over 520 million baht.





On March 7, 2026, Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, together with investigators from Metropolitan Police Division 6, announced the arrest of a major drug trafficking network along with a large quantity of seized narcotics, including 1 million methamphetamine pills, 620 kilogrammes of crystal meth and 810 kilogrammes of ketamine.





Police also seized cars, motorcycles and mobile phones belonging to the suspects. Three men were arrested: Yutthaporn, Phinyo and Chaiya.

Pol Lt Gen Siam said the operation stemmed from information obtained from customers who had previously been arrested by Metropolitan Police Division 6 investigators on February 12. Further investigation revealed that a trafficking ring had been smuggling drugs from border areas to be stored in a rented house in Kamphaeng Saen district, Nakhon Pathom, before distributing them to customers in inner areas. Officers then mounted surveillance and were able to arrest the three suspects.