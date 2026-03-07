Police arrest major drug agent, seize 1.5-tonne haul worth over 520 MB

Police have expanded their investigation into a major narcotics network in Kamphaeng Saen, seizing a “big lot” haul of drugs weighing more than 1.5 tonnes and worth over 520 million baht.
On March 7, 2026, Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, together with investigators from Metropolitan Police Division 6, announced the arrest of a major drug trafficking network along with a large quantity of seized narcotics, including 1 million methamphetamine pills, 620 kilogrammes of crystal meth and 810 kilogrammes of ketamine.
Police also seized cars, motorcycles and mobile phones belonging to the suspects. Three men were arrested: Yutthaporn, Phinyo and Chaiya.
Pol Lt Gen Siam said the operation stemmed from information obtained from customers who had previously been arrested by Metropolitan Police Division 6 investigators on February 12. Further investigation revealed that a trafficking ring had been smuggling drugs from border areas to be stored in a rented house in Kamphaeng Saen district, Nakhon Pathom, before distributing them to customers in inner areas. Officers then mounted surveillance and were able to arrest the three suspects.
During initial questioning, Yutthaporn and Phinyo admitted that drugs were being stored inside the house and that Chaiya had been acting as a guard there. A search of the property found narcotics packed in white woven sacks placed on the floor of the ground level of the house. Officers seized 750 kilogrammes of ketamine, 665 kilogrammes of crystal meth and 1 million methamphetamine pills, with a combined weight of around 1.5 tonnes.
Police said that if the drugs had been sold, they would have caused an estimated 520 million baht in damage.
The arrested suspects confessed that they had been hired to guard the house used to store the drugs and to wait for instructions from the financiers, who would order them to deliver the narcotics to customers. The newly purchased sacks were to be used to divide the drugs into smaller quantities for each buyer before they were dropped off at agreed locations.
They told police that on March 5, the drugs were to be prepared for collection by customers, who would then distribute them further. Each suspect was paid 70,000 baht per trip per person for transporting the narcotics. They said they had carried out the work about twice and used the money for daily expenses.
Police said the suspects belonged to a drug trafficking network in the Kamphaeng Saen area that Metropolitan Police Division 6 has investigated and expanded into 10 times so far. Officers said they would continue monitoring the network and making further arrests.