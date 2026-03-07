Ban on selling fuel in cans hits fishermen, threatens seafood supply

A strict government measure banning the sale of fuel in cans is dealing a severe blow to fishermen, with small-scale operators unable to put to sea and growing fears of a knock-on effect that could lead to seafood shortages. At the same time, commercial fishing operators are also under pressure after the price of “green diesel” rose by 5 baht per litre.

On March 7, 2026, amid fighting in the Middle East that has affected oil shipments to Thailand, some petrol stations have suspended sales of certain fuel types and stopped selling fuel into cans under government measures aimed at preventing hoarding.





Although the policy is intended to manage fuel supplies during the crisis, it has had a serious impact on small-scale and traditional fishermen, who need to buy fuel in cans for use in small fishing boats because they are unable to bring their boats ashore to refuel directly at petrol stations.

Commercial fishing operators, or larger fishing vessels, are also being hit hard. Although “green diesel” remains available, its price was increased by 5 baht per litre on Friday, adding to their operating costs.

Kamon Kraiwatnussorn, vice-president of the Samut Sakhon Fisheries Association, who is also a fishing boat owner and fish trader at the Talay Thai market, told reporters that the current situation is having a major impact on fishermen, especially coastal and traditional fishing communities.