Iran says it will halt strikes on neighbours unless attacked first

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday (March 7) that Tehran would suspend military strikes against neighbouring countries, provided those states do not attack Iran first.
According to Reuters, Pezeshkian said Iran’s temporary leadership council had approved the suspension of attacks on neighbouring countries, on the clear condition that no attack on Iran originates from those states.
Pezeshkian stressed that Iran does not regard countries in the region as its enemies. He also apologised to neighbouring nations for the tensions and instability caused by the conflict.
The announcement came as Iran continued to launch attacks in the region in response to US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.