Israel launches fresh broad-scale strikes on Tehran

Israel announced a new wave of large-scale strikes on Iran, targeting government sites in Tehran, while US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum that only unconditional surrender would bring an end to the intensifying war.





Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Mehrabad Airport in Tehran was struck on Saturday (March 7), although there was no immediate statement from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

US Central Command, which oversees American military forces in the Middle East, said that more than 3,000 targets in Iran had been struck over the past week, including Revolutionary Guard headquarters, command-and-control centres, air defence systems, missile launch sites, naval warships and submarines.

The fresh large-scale Israeli strikes on Tehran came a day after Israel stepped up air attacks in Lebanon, striking Beirut’s southern suburbs, where the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group holds sway, as well as the eastern city of Baalbeck.

At the same time, Iran launched attacks on Israel and neighbouring Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted a missile fired at Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh, which hosts US military personnel.

Risk of conflict spiralling out of control

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for serious diplomatic negotiations and warned of “a situation that could spiral beyond anyone’s control”.

Trump, meanwhile, continued to offer varying justifications for starting the war and rejected fresh negotiations with Tehran. In a post on Truth Social, he said there would be “no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender”.