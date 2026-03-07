Lisa delights fans with visit to viral macaque Punch-kun in Japan

Fans of K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal were recently thrilled after she shared an Instagram Story showing her visiting Punch-kun, the beloved Japanese macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba Prefecture.

The post quickly went viral and left social media users smiling, as Lisa was seen carrying an orangutan plush toy identical to the one the seven-month-old macaque is often seen clutching.

The moment was widely seen as especially heartwarming, as if two old friends had arranged to meet. After the image was shared, Blackpink fans and animal lovers alike flooded social media with comments praising Lisa for her affection towards Punch-kun.