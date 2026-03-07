Lisa delights fans with visit to viral macaque Punch-kun in Japan

Fans of K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal were recently thrilled after she shared an Instagram Story showing her visiting Punch-kun, the beloved Japanese macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba Prefecture.
The post quickly went viral and left social media users smiling, as Lisa was seen carrying an orangutan plush toy identical to the one the seven-month-old macaque is often seen clutching.
The moment was widely seen as especially heartwarming, as if two old friends had arranged to meet. After the image was shared, Blackpink fans and animal lovers alike flooded social media with comments praising Lisa for her affection towards Punch-kun.
Punch-kun has become the centre of a deeply moving viral story around the world after being abandoned by his mother and rejected by the troop. He was later seen constantly carrying an orangutan plush toy and holding it close as a substitute for a mother’s embrace.
There have, however, been clear signs of progress recently. Punch-kun has started to leave the plush toy behind more often and is beginning to approach other monkeys in the troop with greater confidence.
Most significantly, some female monkeys in the group have begun showing grooming behaviour towards him. Among Japanese macaques, grooming is one of the clearest signs of acceptance into the group and the beginning of lasting social bonds.
Although Punch-kun still clings to the plush toy at times, his growing confidence has led many to believe that he may soon develop into a strong and independent monkey who no longer relies on it for comfort.
The staff at Ichikawa City Zoo continue to monitor Punch-kun closely and are working to encourage natural learning behaviours so that he can eventually live fully as part of the troop.
His story has also attracted strong interest from both Japanese and international visitors, many of whom have travelled specifically to cheer on the little macaque.