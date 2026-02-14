Lisa Manobal: Thailand’s Global Ambassador Redefining Tourism Excellence

K-pop superstar brings authentic Thai heritage to the world stage, targeting $88.5 billion tourism milestone through emotional connections.

In a strategic masterstroke, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has appointed global icon Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal as its “Amazing Thailand Ambassador” for 2026, marking a transformative moment for the nation’s tourism sector.

This partnership represents far more than celebrity endorsement—it’s a carefully orchestrated campaign to reposition Thailand as a premium, emotionally resonant destination for a new generation of international travellers.

With over 100 million Instagram followers, Lisa commands unprecedented global influence. Her previous collaboration with luxury brand Celine generated an estimated media value exceeding $29 million, demonstrating what industry insiders call the “Lisa Effect”—the rare ability to convert social media attention into tangible consumer demand.

From local street food to traditional Thai textiles, everything she endorses experiences an immediate surge in international interest.

Yet Lisa’s appointment transcends mere commercial power.

As TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool emphasised, “No one is more suited to be the Amazing Thailand Ambassador than Lisa.”



Her authenticity stems from deep cultural roots: she has promoted UNESCO World Heritage site Ayutthaya while wearing traditional mudmee skirts, incorporated chada headdresses into music videos, and consistently championed Thai heritage on the global stage.