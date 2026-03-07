Residents in Trat offered five-day mobile passport service

The Department of Consular Affairs will deploy its mobile consular unit to Trat for five days to provide passport services, sparing residents the need to travel to Bangkok or larger service centres.
The mobile passport service in Trat will operate from March 20-24, 2026, at the multipurpose building of the Trat Provincial Administrative Organisation. Opening hours will be from 8.30am to 4.30pm each day.
The service will be divided into two appointment channels to help speed up processing. For walk-in applicants, 436 queues will be available per day, with residents advised to arrive early to secure a place on site.
For those who prefer to book in advance, 64 online slots will be available daily. Online reservations will open from March 13-24 via the Department of Consular Affairs’ QR code system.
Applicants who have booked online are advised to arrive at least 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.
Residents are also being reminded to check their documents carefully before attending. For applicants aged 20 and over, only a valid original national ID card is required. Those who already have a passport should also bring their existing passport with them.
For applicants under the age of 20, both parents must appear in person and present their original national ID cards. If one parent is unable to attend, a consent letter in accordance with Department of Consular Affairs regulations must be provided.
The department noted that the mobile service is available only for ordinary passports. It does not cover diplomatic passports, official passports, Hajj passports or passports for monks.
Applicants may choose between a 10-year passport, which costs 1,500 baht, and a 5-year passport, which costs 1,000 baht. An EMS delivery service is also available at a cost of 40 baht, with passports to be delivered to applicants’ homes by Thailand Post within around three to five working days.
For further information, the Department of Consular Affairs Call Centre can be reached on 0 2572 8442.