Residents in Trat offered five-day mobile passport service

The Department of Consular Affairs will deploy its mobile consular unit to Trat for five days to provide passport services, sparing residents the need to travel to Bangkok or larger service centres.

The mobile passport service in Trat will operate from March 20-24, 2026, at the multipurpose building of the Trat Provincial Administrative Organisation. Opening hours will be from 8.30am to 4.30pm each day.

The service will be divided into two appointment channels to help speed up processing. For walk-in applicants, 436 queues will be available per day, with residents advised to arrive early to secure a place on site.

For those who prefer to book in advance, 64 online slots will be available daily. Online reservations will open from March 13-24 via the Department of Consular Affairs’ QR code system.

Applicants who have booked online are advised to arrive at least 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.