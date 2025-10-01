US Embassy in Bangkok says passport, visa services continue amid US shutdown

The US Embassy in Bangkok announced on Wednesday (October 1) that passport and visa services with confirmed appointments, both in the United States and at US embassies and consulates abroad, will continue as circumstances permit while the US Congress has yet to approve the federal budget.
The embassy added that its social media accounts will not be regularly updated until normal government operations resume, except in cases of urgent safety or security announcements. For information on consular services and processing status, the public is advised to visit travel.state.gov.