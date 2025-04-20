Maldives bans Israeli passport holders in response to Gaza conflict

According to Reuters, an amendment to the Immigration Act was passed by the Maldivian Parliament on Monday (April 14) and subsequently ratified by President Mohamed Muizzu on Tuesday (April 15), as stated by the President’s Office.
“The ratification reflects the government’s firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” the statement read.
Israel has consistently rejected any accusation of genocide, stating that it adheres to international law and has the right to defend itself following the cross-border Hamas attack from Gaza on October 7, 2023, which triggered the current conflict.
Muizzu first proposed the ban on Israeli passport holders in June 2024, following a recommendation from his cabinet. This led Israel’s Foreign Ministry to advise its citizens to avoid travel to the island nation.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Muizzu said this amendment prohibits the entry of individuals holding Israeli passports into the Maldives, a clear reflection of our stand against the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.
“The Maldives reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people,” he said.