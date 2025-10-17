TAT rolls out second year of ‘Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is continuing its efforts to promote tourism in line with government policy, placing strong emphasis on stimulating travel and spending among international visitors.

To support this mission, TAT has launched the second edition of the “Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges” campaign on October 17, 2025, aiming to attract more overseas tourists and encourage higher travel expenditure.

The campaign’s primary goal is to boost tourist spending through exclusive privileges and marketing promotions, helping to drive tourism revenue during Thailand’s high season, which coincides with the final quarter of 2025 (November–December).