TAT rolls out second year of ‘Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is continuing its efforts to promote tourism in line with government policy, placing strong emphasis on stimulating travel and spending among international visitors.
To support this mission, TAT has launched the second edition of the “Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges” campaign on October 17, 2025, aiming to attract more overseas tourists and encourage higher travel expenditure.
The campaign’s primary goal is to boost tourist spending through exclusive privileges and marketing promotions, helping to drive tourism revenue during Thailand’s high season, which coincides with the final quarter of 2025 (November–December).
TAT is confident that the Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges campaign will play a key role in stimulating tourism spending, accelerating the sector’s recovery, and spreading income across all segments of the tourism industry.
TAT projects that the initiative will generate no less than 400 million baht in economic circulation.
The campaign offers international tourists a blend of special benefits and memorable experiences through two highlight activities:
Foreign travellers can claim an Amazing Bag souvenir and register for discount vouchers simply by presenting their passport at promotional booths located at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, and Phuket International Airport between November 1 and December 15, 2025.
Beyond stimulating spending, the campaign also aims to strengthen Thailand’s image as a destination renowned for warm hospitality and world-class service standards.