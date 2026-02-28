Fisheries issues Seabook renewal guidelines to ease labour crunch

The Department of Fisheries has issued guidelines for renewing seafarer books (Seabooks) for foreign crew members whose documents will expire on 13 February and 31 March 2026, in a bid to ease labour shortages in the fishing sector.

Prathet Sorrak, the department’s deputy director-general, said the move follows Cabinet approval to renew work permits for foreign nationals from Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

“Without follow-up measures, the end of the permitted period could worsen labour shortages and affect the national economy,” he said. He added that, due to unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border, procedures for Cambodian nationals have been put on hold for the time being.

Under the renewal framework, foreign workers must undergo a medical check-up, obtain health insurance and complete their work-permit renewal application before the relevant supporting documents or work permit expire.

If the Department of Employment registrar finds the application accurate and complete, the worker may be granted permission to work for a further year—until 13 February and 31 March 2027.

Workers must also obtain a passport or a passport substitute document and apply for temporary permission to stay in the kingdom that matches the renewed work-permit period.