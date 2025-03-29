Thai Fishermen Released by Myanmar Authorities, Return Home After Pardon

Four Thai fishing crew members, detained by Myanmar authorities since November 2024, have been released and returned to Thailand, arriving in Ranong Province at approximately 15:00 on Saturday.
The release follows a pardon issued by the Myanmar government, marking the culmination of months of diplomatic negotiations.
Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, led a delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from the Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC), and Ranong Province officials, to Koh Song, Myanmar, to receive the released crew.
They were greeted by the governor and immigration officer of Myanmar's Kawthaung, also known as Koh Song in Thailand.
The four crew members, Wirot Sapantong Na Nakhon, Sunan Mongkuttong, Sompong Wiwat, and Thawon Phromnimitr, all residents of Takua Pa District, Phang Nga Province, were arrested by Myanmar authorities for fishing in their territorial waters.The Thai government had been working tirelessly to secure their release.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Myanmar authorities, citing good bilateral relations and humanitarian reasons, issued a pardon order on March 27th, 2025.
This decision followed persistent diplomatic efforts from the Thai government, despite initial legal obstacles within the Myanmar system.
The reunion at Prachaphat Lighthouse Pier in Ranong was marked by emotional scenes as families and relatives welcomed the returning crew.
Supot Phutikiatkhajorn, Governor of Ranong Province, Rear Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Director of the Region 3 Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (MECC), and other officials were present to greet them.
The released crew members underwent standard immigration procedures and received medical check-ups from the Ranong Provincial Public Health Office.
Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Russ expressed gratitude to all parties, noting that the crew members' release was the result of close coordination between the Thai and Myanmar governments.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her delight and thanked the Myanmar government for its decision, which reflects the two countries' positive relations.