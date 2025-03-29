Thai Fishermen Released by Myanmar Authorities, Return Home After Pardon

Four Thai fishing crew members, detained by Myanmar authorities since November 2024, have been released and returned to Thailand, arriving in Ranong Province at approximately 15:00 on Saturday.

The release follows a pardon issued by the Myanmar government, marking the culmination of months of diplomatic negotiations.

Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, led a delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from the Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC), and Ranong Province officials, to Koh Song, Myanmar, to receive the released crew.

They were greeted by the governor and immigration officer of Myanmar's Kawthaung, also known as Koh Song in Thailand.