Fate of four Thai fishermen detained in Myanmar still uncertain

The fate of four Thai fishermen detained in Myanmar remains uncertain despite assurances from Myanmar authorities that they would be released on Saturday.
In January 2024, a Thai fishing boat was raided by the Myanmar Navy, resulting in the death of one crew member and injuries to others. A total of 31 crew members, including four Thai nationals and 27 Myanmar nationals, were arrested and subsequently sentenced to incarceration in Koh Song Prison, Myanmar.
After the incident, Thai authorities initiated negotiations with Myanmar for the release of the four Thai fishermen. The Thai government announced that the Myanmar authorities would release the fishermen on January 4, 2025, coinciding with Myanmar's National Day.
However, Thai security agencies in Ranong province have not received any official confirmation of the release from Myanmar authorities.
"There has been no coordination from the Koh Song Provincial Security Agency regarding the release of the four Thais," a Thai security official said. "The only communication has come from central authorities in Thailand, with no official response from the Myanmar side."
The official further explained that the Thai Embassy had facilitated a visit by the families of the detained fishermen to Koh Song Prison on Friday.
However, the Thai-Myanmar Border Committee has not received any official confirmation of the release from Myanmar authorities.
"The final decision regarding the release of the four fishermen rests with the highest authorities in Naypyidaw," the official said. "It is possible that the fishermen may still be detained under Myanmar law."