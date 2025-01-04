Fate of four Thai fishermen detained in Myanmar still uncertain

The fate of four Thai fishermen detained in Myanmar remains uncertain despite assurances from Myanmar authorities that they would be released on Saturday.

In January 2024, a Thai fishing boat was raided by the Myanmar Navy, resulting in the death of one crew member and injuries to others. A total of 31 crew members, including four Thai nationals and 27 Myanmar nationals, were arrested and subsequently sentenced to incarceration in Koh Song Prison, Myanmar.

After the incident, Thai authorities initiated negotiations with Myanmar for the release of the four Thai fishermen. The Thai government announced that the Myanmar authorities would release the fishermen on January 4, 2025, coinciding with Myanmar's National Day.



