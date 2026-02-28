Essential Tips for a Safe and Enjoyable Summer Vacation in Thailand

Thailand’s hot weather often sends people straight to the beach. Whether you are after high-energy activities such as diving and jet skiing, or you would rather unwind by the sea and snap the perfect holiday photos, it is the ideal time to make the most of summer.

Thailand’s summer typically falls between March and May, though the Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that this year’s season will run from late February to mid-May.

Thanks to its tropical location, Thailand offers a wide variety of beaches for every kind of traveller. Bang Saray Beach in Sattahip district, Chonburi, for example, is known for its long shoreline, shallow waters and a full range of water-based activities.

In the South, those seeking peace and greenery may prefer islands such as Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga, where visitors can enjoy beautiful seascapes alongside local community life—ideal for slow travel and genuinely local vibes.