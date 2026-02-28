Essential Tips for a Safe and Enjoyable Summer Vacation in Thailand

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

Prepare for a fun and safe summer vacation with essential tips on beach safety, travel gear, and must-have items.

Thailand’s hot weather often sends people straight to the beach. Whether you are after high-energy activities such as diving and jet skiing, or you would rather unwind by the sea and snap the perfect holiday photos, it is the ideal time to make the most of summer.

Thailand’s summer typically falls between March and May, though the Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that this year’s season will run from late February to mid-May.

Thanks to its tropical location, Thailand offers a wide variety of beaches for every kind of traveller. Bang Saray Beach in Sattahip district, Chonburi, for example, is known for its long shoreline, shallow waters and a full range of water-based activities. 

In the South, those seeking peace and greenery may prefer islands such as Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga, where visitors can enjoy beautiful seascapes alongside local community life—ideal for slow travel and genuinely local vibes.

Essential Tips for a Safe and Enjoyable Summer Vacation in Thailand

With temperatures climbing and the sun at its strongest, it is worth preparing for summer trips in advance. A little planning can make your getaway both fun and safe, helping you avoid risks such as sunburn from intense UV rays and heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) offers the following safety tips for beachgoers:

  • Choose a beach destination with safe conditions for water activities. Check weather forecasts before your trip. If warnings are issued for strong winds, heavy rain, or high waves, consider postponing or changing locations. Research the best times to swim based on water depth, current strength, rip currents, and the presence of poisonous sea creatures.
     
  • Swim only in designated safe areas, and wear a life vest while in the water. Avoid swimming near rocks, areas marked with danger signs or flags, and refrain from swimming during or after heavy rainfall, as the sea conditions may become dangerous.
     
  • Avoid swimming near water sports equipment like water scooters, rubber boats, or jet skis, as these can be hazardous.
     
  • Never swim alone or far from others. This makes it difficult for others to assist you if needed. Also, avoid swimming immediately after a heavy meal, and do not stay in the water for extended periods to prevent cramps or fatigue, which could lead to drowning.
     
  • Closely supervise children while swimming, and follow all safety instructions from lifeguards to ensure a safe and enjoyable beach experience.

In case of an emergency, those affected by accidents can report incidents and request assistance via the Line account 1784DDPM or call the emergency hotline 1784, available 24/7.

Essential Tips for a Safe and Enjoyable Summer Vacation in Thailand

Essential summer items

Here are some essential items for a safe and enjoyable summer vacation:

  • Lightweight clothing: When it is hot, lightweight clothing is key. Tank tops, short-sleeve shirts, sleeveless tops, or off-shoulder styles are perfect for summer, keeping you cool and comfortable. Light colours, such as pale blue, white, light pink, or light yellow, are ideal for feeling refreshed, as dark colours tend to absorb more heat.
     
  • Sunscreen: No summer experience is complete without sunscreen. In addition to applying it on your body, make sure to protect your face from UV rays, which can cause dark spots and freckles, leaving your skin dull. However, the use of certain sunscreens is prohibited in national parks, as the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has banned sunscreens containing chemicals harmful to coral reefs, such as oxybenzone (benzophenone-3, BP-3), octinoxate (ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate), 4-methylbenzylidene camphor (4MBC) and butylparaben.
     
  • Sunglasses: Sunglasses are a year-round must-have, but in summer, they are essential for protecting your eyes from direct sunlight. Prolonged exposure can cause eye strain, leading to squinting and wrinkles around the eyes. Choose sunglasses that suit your face shape for a stylish and comfortable look.
     
  • Hat: If sunglasses are not your thing, a hat is a great alternative for shielding your face from the sun. For a cool look, a cap works well, but if you're heading to the beach, a wide-brimmed floppy hat is perfect for offering great sun protection while adding a chic touch to your outfit.
     
  • Umbrella: A portable umbrella is handy for both summer and rainy seasons. It’s especially useful for those who need to venture outdoors during lunchtime. The midday sun can be harsh on your skin, and an umbrella offers protection when walking outside.
     
  • Portable fan: A mini portable fan is a perfect summer essential to cool down. It prevents you from sweating excessively and is compact and easy to carry, with various designs to match your style.

Source: www.thailand.go.th

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy