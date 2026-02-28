Essential Tips for a Safe and Enjoyable Summer Vacation in Thailand

Thailand’s hot weather often sends people straight to the beach. Whether you are after high-energy activities such as diving and jet skiing, or you would rather unwind by the sea and snap the perfect holiday photos, it is the ideal time to make the most of summer.
Thailand’s summer typically falls between March and May, though the Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that this year’s season will run from late February to mid-May.
Thanks to its tropical location, Thailand offers a wide variety of beaches for every kind of traveller. Bang Saray Beach in Sattahip district, Chonburi, for example, is known for its long shoreline, shallow waters and a full range of water-based activities.
In the South, those seeking peace and greenery may prefer islands such as Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga, where visitors can enjoy beautiful seascapes alongside local community life—ideal for slow travel and genuinely local vibes.
With temperatures climbing and the sun at its strongest, it is worth preparing for summer trips in advance. A little planning can make your getaway both fun and safe, helping you avoid risks such as sunburn from intense UV rays and heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) offers the following safety tips for beachgoers:
In case of an emergency, those affected by accidents can report incidents and request assistance via the Line account 1784DDPM or call the emergency hotline 1784, available 24/7.
Essential summer items
Here are some essential items for a safe and enjoyable summer vacation:
Source: www.thailand.go.th