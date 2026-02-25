Weather forecast: Hot weather and isolated thundershowers expected from Feb 26 to Mar 3

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for February 26 to March 3, 2026. For February 26-27, southerly and southwesterly winds will prevail across upper Thailand, bringing hot weather with less rain. Meanwhile, in the South, more rain is expected, along with strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea, ranging from 1-2 meters, and above 2 meters in thundershowers.
From February 28 to March 3, hot weather will continue in the upper regions, with some isolated thundershowers due to low pressure and westerly winds covering upper Thailand. In the South, northwesterly winds will prevail, leading to reduced rainfall.
Northern Thailand
Feb 26-27: Isolated thundershowers with hot days. Westerly winds at 10-15 km/hr.
Feb 28 – Mar 3: Hot days with isolated thundershowers. Northwesterly winds at 10-15 km/hr.
Temperature: Min 18-23°C, Max 31-38°C.
Northeastern Thailand
Feb 26-27: Isolated thundershowers with hot days. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/hr.
Feb 28 – Mar 3: Hot days with isolated thundershowers. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/hr.
Temperature: Min 19-25°C, Max 31-37°C.
Central Thailand
Feb 26-27: Isolated thundershowers with hot days. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/hr.
Feb 28 – Mar 3: Hot days with no rain. Westerly winds at 10-15 km/hr.
Temperature: Min 22-26°C, Max 32-39°C.
Eastern Thailand
Feb 26-27: Isolated thundershowers with hot days. Southerly winds at 10-30 km/hr. Waves below 1 meter, and over 1 meter during thundershowers.
Feb 28 – Mar 3: Hot days with isolated thundershowers. Southwesterly winds at 10-30 km/hr. Waves below 1 meter, and over 1 meter during thundershowers.
Temperature: Min 24-27°C, Max 32-38°C.
Southern Thailand (East Coast)
Feb 26-27: Isolated to scattered thundershowers. Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/hr. Waves below 1 meter, and over 1 meter during thundershowers.
Feb 28 – Mar 3: Isolated thundershowers. Northwesterly winds at 15-30 km/hr. Waves below 1 meter, and over 1 meter during thundershowers.
Temperature: Min 21-26°C, Max 30-36°C.
Southern Thailand (West Coast)
Feb 26-27: Isolated to scattered thundershowers. Southwesterly winds at 15-35 km/hr. Waves 1-2 meters, and over 2 meters during thundershowers.
Feb 28 – Mar 3: Isolated thundershowers. Northwesterly winds at 15-35 km/hr. Waves 1-2 meters, and over 2 meters during thundershowers.
Temperature: Min 22-26°C, Max 29-35°C.
Bangkok Metropolitan Area
Feb 26-27: Isolated thundershowers. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/hr.
Feb 28 – Mar 3: Hot days with isolated thundershowers. Westerly winds at 10-15 km/hr.
Temperature: Min 25-27°C, Max 32-37°C.
Caution and Health Advisory
From February 28 to March 3, 2026, people are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather. Be mindful of potential heat-related illnesses and stay hydrated.