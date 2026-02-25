Weather forecast: Hot weather and isolated thundershowers expected from Feb 26 to Mar 3

Central Thailand

Feb 26-27: Isolated thundershowers with hot days. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/hr.

Feb 28 – Mar 3: Hot days with no rain. Westerly winds at 10-15 km/hr.

Temperature: Min 22-26°C, Max 32-39°C.

Eastern Thailand

Feb 26-27: Isolated thundershowers with hot days. Southerly winds at 10-30 km/hr. Waves below 1 meter, and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Feb 28 – Mar 3: Hot days with isolated thundershowers. Southwesterly winds at 10-30 km/hr. Waves below 1 meter, and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Temperature: Min 24-27°C, Max 32-38°C.

Southern Thailand (East Coast)

Feb 26-27: Isolated to scattered thundershowers. Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/hr. Waves below 1 meter, and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Feb 28 – Mar 3: Isolated thundershowers. Northwesterly winds at 15-30 km/hr. Waves below 1 meter, and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Temperature: Min 21-26°C, Max 30-36°C.

Southern Thailand (West Coast)

Feb 26-27: Isolated to scattered thundershowers. Southwesterly winds at 15-35 km/hr. Waves 1-2 meters, and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

Feb 28 – Mar 3: Isolated thundershowers. Northwesterly winds at 15-35 km/hr. Waves 1-2 meters, and over 2 meters during thundershowers.

Temperature: Min 22-26°C, Max 29-35°C.

Bangkok Metropolitan Area

Feb 26-27: Isolated thundershowers. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/hr.

Feb 28 – Mar 3: Hot days with isolated thundershowers. Westerly winds at 10-15 km/hr.

Temperature: Min 25-27°C, Max 32-37°C.

Caution and Health Advisory

From February 28 to March 3, 2026, people are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather. Be mindful of potential heat-related illnesses and stay hydrated.