Hot days, thunderstorms forecast across Thailand, says TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts that on February 21–22, the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering the Northeast and the South China Sea will weaken.
Meanwhile, southerly and south-easterly winds will bring moisture over upper Thailand, meaning thunderstorms will continue in upper parts of the country. In the South, isolated thunderstorms are also possible.
With easterly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, sea conditions will be moderate. In the lower Gulf, waves are expected to be 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
For February 23–26, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, beginning in the Northeast. The North, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East will be affected afterwards. Conditions may include thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, localised heavy rain, and lightning in some areas.
Afterwards, the heat will ease as another high-pressure system or cold air mass from China moves in to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea. This will bring southerly and south-easterly winds across the Northeast, Central region, the East and the Gulf of Thailand, while a westerly trough passes over the North and Northeast.
Upper Thailand will remain hot, while the South may still see isolated thunderstorms.
As easterly and south-easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea weaken, waves in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will also decrease, with wave heights of around 1 metre, rising to above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Warnings for February 23–25
People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of dangers from thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and lightning. Avoid open areas, sheltering under large trees, and staying near unstable billboards. Travel through thunderstorm areas should also be avoided during this period.
Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to crops and livestock, and to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
Thailand weather forecast: 6am today to 6am tomorrow