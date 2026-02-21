Hot days, thunderstorms forecast across Thailand, says TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts that on February 21–22, the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering the Northeast and the South China Sea will weaken.

Meanwhile, southerly and south-easterly winds will bring moisture over upper Thailand, meaning thunderstorms will continue in upper parts of the country. In the South, isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

With easterly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, sea conditions will be moderate. In the lower Gulf, waves are expected to be 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.