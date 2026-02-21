Hot days, thunderstorms forecast across Thailand, says TMD

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2026

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts hot daytime conditions across Thailand, with thunderstorms occurring in many areas throughout the period.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts that on February 21–22, the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering the Northeast and the South China Sea will weaken. 

Meanwhile, southerly and south-easterly winds will bring moisture over upper Thailand, meaning thunderstorms will continue in upper parts of the country. In the South, isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

With easterly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, sea conditions will be moderate. In the lower Gulf, waves are expected to be 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

For February 23–26, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, beginning in the Northeast. The North, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East will be affected afterwards. Conditions may include thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, localised heavy rain, and lightning in some areas.

Afterwards, the heat will ease as another high-pressure system or cold air mass from China moves in to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea. This will bring southerly and south-easterly winds across the Northeast, Central region, the East and the Gulf of Thailand, while a westerly trough passes over the North and Northeast. 

Upper Thailand will remain hot, while the South may still see isolated thunderstorms.

As easterly and south-easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea weaken, waves in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will also decrease, with wave heights of around 1 metre, rising to above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Warnings for February 23–25

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of dangers from thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and lightning. Avoid open areas, sheltering under large trees, and staying near unstable billboards. Travel through thunderstorm areas should also be avoided during this period.

Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to crops and livestock, and to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.

Thailand weather forecast: 6am today to 6am tomorrow

  • North: Morning cool with fog; Isolated thundershowers and gusty wind mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, and Tak; Minimum temperature 19-24 °C; Maximum temperature 31-37 °C; Cold to very cold on mountaintops; Minimum temperature 7-15 °C. 
     
  • Northeast: Morning cool; Minimum temperature 18-23 °C; Maximum temperature 32-35 °C; Cool to cold on mountaintops; Minimum temperature 13-18 °C. 
     
  • Central: Hot with haze during the day; Minimum temperature 22-26 °C; Maximum temperature 34-37 °C. 
     
  • East: Hot with haze during the day; Isolated rains mostly along the coastline; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 32-36 °C. 
     
  • South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, and Yala; Minimum temperature 22-25 °C; Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. 
     
  • South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
     
  • Bangkok Metropolitan: Hot with haze during the day; Minimum temperature 25-26 °C; Maximum temperature 34-36 °C.

 

